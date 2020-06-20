Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has said that in order to become a legend in Pakistan, you have to die first. In an interview, Atif said some of the most talented people did not get the kind of appreciation and love they deserved when they were still alive, b after their deaths, everyone started lauding their work.
He further said that people do not realize how their opinions affect others.
You have to die to become legend in Pakistan: Atif Aslam
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has said that in order to become a legend in Pakistan, you have to die first. In an interview, Atif said some of the most talented people did not get the kind of appreciation and love they deserved when they were still alive, b after their deaths, everyone started lauding their work.