You can change the world

It is not easy to change the world, but everyone of us has the power to change it. Firstly, you need to change yourself by practically doing what you are advocating.

Some people discourage and misguide you by saying that you are just a drop in the bucket so you cannot do anything. Remember, when this one drop falls into the bucket, it changes the position of each and every drop already present in the bucket. You can attract the world by doing something new. That will be the time to change the world.

MUHAMMAD MUBASHIR

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp