Yorker was a pr-planned delivery, says Scotland bowler

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Three months ago, Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif had won the Man of the Match (MoM) award (against West Indies in Harare) but was disappointed on his team losing the 2019 World Cup berth.

However, he was over the moon on Sunday when his yorker delivery won his team the sensational victory over England.

The fifth delivery of his last quota over got the last wicket of Mark Wood and team first time won the match against England (by six wickets). .

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Edinburgh hours after the match, he said, “I was ready to bowl the over and just backed myself.

I was just trying to bowl Yorkers and luckily I bowled one and managed to get the wicket”. “We celebrated with all the cricket Scotland group”.

Safyaan Sharif;s parents hail from Pakistan. “ My family was at the ground and they where very proud. My family members are very happy and at the same time overjoyed about the result of the match”, the 27-year-old right arm medium fast bowler Sharif signed off.