Yom-e-Ali: Sindh announces holiday for schools, colleges on April 12

KARACHI – The provincial administration in Sindh has declared holiday for schools and colleges on April 12 on account of Yom-e-Ali.

The School Education and Literacy Department, and College Education Department have issued notification for the public holiday.

The notification reads “In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday, April 12, 2022 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444)”.

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) will be observed on April 12 in Pakistan with processions and gatherings amid tight security.

Meanwhile, officials planned stern security arrangements for Yom-e-Ali. The key procession in the provincial capital will commence from Nishtar Park and will culminate at Imambargah Hussainia Kharadar.