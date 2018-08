Staff Reporter

The Youth Forum for Kashmir observed the independence day of India as a black day to express solidarity with Kashmir’s here on Wednesday.

The YFK organised a rally in which a large numbers of workers, including women, participated in it.

The rally led by YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Ghauri started from the Punjab Assembly to the Lahore Press Club to condemn atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmirs.

Share on: WhatsApp