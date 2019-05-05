Naveed Aman Khan

MILITARY Establishment, after the disappointing performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started engineering yet another political party led by President Musharraf’s era, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Durrani to replace PTI. After the failure of Sheikh Rasheed as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting President Musharraf gave this responsibility to Mohammad Ali Durrani who successfully ran the Ministry. He formerly has vast experience of making political parties like ‘Paasbaan’, ‘Millat Party’ and ‘National Alliance’. Now Durrani is considered to be right man for right job. He is expert of making and breaking of political parties and alliances. He has worked with Benazir Bhutto, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi and Nawaz Sharif.

Though he never joined PPP yet he had been in good books of BB. From Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) to making of Qazi Hussain Ahmad of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) hero of Afghan Jehad and fund raising for Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital of IK he remained extremely successful. Every one knows after blessings of Military Establishment how he merged Millat Party in PML-Q during Musharraf regime. Being very cool minded politician he seems to be acceptable for all. Finalization of the name, Manifesto, flag and registration of the Party are underway. Politicians seriously unhappy with the leadership of PML-N, PPP and PTI (from Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Muzafargarh and Bahawalpur districts of South Punjab) have given their consent of joining new party (in the making). These politicians don’t want to remain part of PPP, PML-N or PTI because of multiple reasons main being all three of them are sinking ships.

After cornering PML-N and PPP, the Establishment brought PTI in power but it could not deliver. As first phase of the task given, Mr Durrani is actively contacting different disgruntled leaders of PPP, PML-N and PTI of Punjab province. In second phase angry politicians of these parties from the KP, Sindh and Balochistan provinces will be taken in the party. Coming back of cornered PPP, PMLN and PTI in power will be unacceptable for the Establishment. To keep all three of them out of the political arena engineering of new political party has been started. This is why PTI is set to break. Differences between Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be serious blow to Imran Khan rule. Imran Khan as leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf briskly losing control over the party. Right hand of Imran Khan and convicted politician Jahangir Tareen is not seen in PTI celebrations of Foundation Day in Convention Centre.

In Karachi, the function of Foundation Day was completely disorganized that is why party leaders, workers, supporters and voters were seen fighting. After coming to power IK could not maintain hold on PTI and those brought him are sending him home. Shuffling of seven federal ministers including former Finance Minister Asad Umer reflects that PTI could not deliver. Former Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar could not perform. Ultimately those brought him sent him. It was clear treatment to Imran Khan. IK now is on six months probationary period. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is threat to IK within the party while new political party will remain serious threat to him from outside.

Charismatic ‘cowboy’ is no more required. Now ‘elder brother’ needs comparatively soft spoken political minded low profile easy to handle leader. We can say another Zafarullah Jamali is in making. Patted by ‘elder brother’ will the new team deliver and bring real ‘change’. Failure of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) paved the way of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in power but ironically PTI even couldn’t click besides lofty claims. Thus failure of PTI has given way to yet another political party driven by ‘elder brother’. Poor political delivery of PTI has disappointed its voters, supporters and ‘elder brother’. Through Premier IK we recently came to know that Japan and Germany were neighbouring counties. We came to know that there is not even a single hospital in Pakistan where even privileged Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Pervaiz Musharraf could be treated. We came to know that alternative governments of PPP and PML-N could not change the fate of the poor Pakistanis. We came to know that long dictatorial regimes could not perform. And now we know that besides complete support of Judiciary and ‘elder brother’ PTI could not plunge country and the masses out of marshes of gigantic issues.

Back to back failures of different governments have brought Durrani from background to forefront for another political experiment. But will Durrani guarantee successful ‘delivery’. Unfortunately no body knows. Only calculations, speculations, statistics and words can’t bring the real change. Because of entangling of Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari with judiciary, ‘elder brother’ and media all three of them didn’t change orthodox political, judicial and social system of Pakistan. Pervez Musharraf toppled democratic government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999 but left power corridors amid unnecessary controversies especially with judiciary, political stalwarts like Akbar Bugti and radicals without significant success. Now Durrani is being brought amid dark clouds.

