THE statement of former Prime Minister and Quaid PML(N) Mian Nawaz Sharif about role of non-state actors from Pakistan in Mumbai attacks has triggered yet another controversy in the already volatile political environment of the country. While the opposition parties are understandably blowing up his remarks in this regard, a special meeting of the National Security Committee was convened to discuss the development and a unanimous statement was issued thereafter rejecting the remarks as incorrect and misleading.

Mian Nawaz Sharif remained Prime Minister of the country for three times and therefore, it is not expected that a seasoned politician like him would make off-the-cough remarks on a highly sensitive issue involving relations with our eastern neighbour and also reputation and prestige of the country. He, however, claims what he said has already been stated by Pervez Musharraf, Asad Durrani and Rehman Malik and that he asked a question and deserved a response. Speaking at a public meeting he also proposed formation of a Commission to determine who real traitor is. After NSC meeting, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mian Nawaz Sharif and later told newsmen that statement of the former Premier has been misrepresented by Indian media and people of Pakistan should not become party to the propaganda. He also quoted him as saying that Pakistan has not permitted use of its soil for terrorist activities. Irrespective of merits of the issue, the fact remains the statement of Mian Nawaz Sharif has embittered the environment further and despite attempts made by President of the Party Mian Shahbaz Sharif, rivals of Mian Nawaz Sharif would not allow the issue to die down any soon and would prefer making it a topic of heated discussions during forthcoming elections. This means creation of needless tension that could harm interests of the party. Political observers believed that a sympathy wave existed for MNS especially after NAB statement of initiating inquiry against him in what it claimed transfer of billions of dollars to India but the latest development has undone the advantage. Political rivals would obviously fully exploit the situation clouding minds and influencing decisions of some segments of voters during elections. Under these circumstances, no one knows for sure what is in store for politics of the country in coming days.

