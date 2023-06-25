A delegation of the Social Welfare Fund (SDF) of Yemen is on a five-day visit to Pakistan to study the Social Protection Model of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) which is serving the most challenged and marginalized segments of society, particularly the women.

On the conclusion of the visit, the Secretary Benazir Income Support programme, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed held a wrap-up session with the visiting delegation.

The Ambassador of Yemen, Mr. Mohammad Motahar Alashbi also accompanied the delegation during the wrap-up meeting.

Secretary BISP while addressing the delegation, said that such study visits help both sides to share experiences and ideas and learn from each other.

He informed the visiting delegates that the day they arrived in Pakistan, disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat tranche was also stated by Benazir Income Support Programme.

The Secretary informed the delegation that Rs. 81 billion are being disbursed to 9 million deserving families in a quarterly tranche which is in itself a daunting task.

The Secretary BISP further said that Pakistan and Yemen are two brotherly countries and enjoy close cordial relationship.

He also welcomed any proposal and suggestion from the Yemeni delegation, for improving the services rendered to the deserving women by the BISP.

Yemeni delegation expressed gratitude to Secretary BISP and his team for hospitality and the opportunity to study such a vast and comprehensive programme of social protection and women empowerment.