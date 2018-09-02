Yemeni army kills 140 Houthis in Saada

Dubai/Riyadh

Yemen’s army, backed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, killed more than 140 Houthi militants during clashes in the northwestern province of Saada, according to Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya.

A Yemeni military source said the army continued its advance toward Hajjah province, where it liberated several villages and other strategic locations.

Elsewhere, the army launched artillery raids targeting Houthi reinforcements sent to Sufyan directorate in an effort to retake strategic sites it had lost.

Meanwhile, an airstrike by the Arab Coalition to Restore the Legitimacy in Yemen last month that killed dozens of people travelling on a bus, lacked military justification and requires a review of the rules of engagement, a coalition body said in Riyadh on Saturday.

Mansour Ahmed Al-Mansour, legal adviser to the Joint Incidents Assessment Team, said the strike had been based on intelligence indicating that the bus was carrying Houthi leaders, a legitimate military target, but delays in executing the strike and receiving a no-strike order should be investigated, reports Arab News.

“There was a clear delay in preparing the fighter jet at the appropriate time and place, thus losing (the opportunity) to target this bus as a military target in an open area in order to avoid such collateral damage,” Al-Mansour told reporters in the Saudi capital.

