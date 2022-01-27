Yemen govt forces sweep through rebels’ Marib

Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and their United Arab Emirates-backed allies swept through a strategic central province, forcing Houthi rebels out of its second largest district, officials said Wednesday.

The development in Marib province is another setback for the Iranian-backed Houthis, who for a year attempted to take control of the oil-rich province.

Their offensive crumbled when the UAE-backed Giants Brigades helped reclaim the nearby Shabwa province earlier this month before advancing in Marib under air cover from the Saudi-led coalition.

Government forces and the Giants retook the district of Harib and its center south of Marib city after nearly two weeks of fighting, pushing their way to the nearby district of Juba, said Brig. Abdou Megali, a military spokesman. The Houthis had taken the two districts last year, part of their offensive on Marib. — Agencies