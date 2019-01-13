Bordering with oil-rich Arab nations, sitting at the strait, linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, through which world’s oil shipments pass, yet for seven years, Yemen continues to bleed from the murky actions of different forces trying to establish their will at the expense of Yemeni people. Yemen is in flames, where 60000 civilian and combatants have been killed. Yemen has carried and continues to carry the tiny coffins of 85000 thousand children, who died because of malnutrition in the war-torn country. War in Yemen has displaced some 2.3 million people from their homes and almost 22 million people exposed to food insecurity, causing world’s largest cholera, to which UN termed as century’s worst man-made crisis.

The disturbing picture of Yemen presents no immediate prospects for ending the unending war, as in recent past Houthis fired ballistic missiles at Saudi’s oil refineries, which were later intercepted and shot down, ending any possibility of the negotiated-settlement of the Yemen crisis, which has to end. All the warring parties must be disarmed and brought to the table by exploring the options of OIC, United Nations and more importantly the United States to end the unending miseries of the Yemeni people.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

