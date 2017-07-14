Yemen conflict intensifying daily, says UN envoy

New York

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, warned on Wednesday that conflict in Yemen is intensifying daily, with terrorist groups expanding, 14 million people in desperate need of food and the worst cholera epidemic in the world.

Ahmed called on all parties “to act for the sake of peace,” stressing that “their excuses are unacceptable and their justifications are unconvincing, especially when the solutions are in plain sight.”

“The opportunity to reach peace is not yet lost,” he told the Security Council (SC). “The political leadership must recognise that the continuation of the war can only lead to more human and physical loss, and complicate crucial questions on the future of the country, including the grievances of the south.”

Yemen, which is on the southern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014, when Houthi rebels swept into the capital of Sanaa and overthrew President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally-recognised government.

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the United States, began a campaign against Houthi forces allied with ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh in support of Hadi’s government. Since then, the Houthis have been dislodged from most of the south, but remain in control of Sanaa and much of the north.

In the southern part of the country, the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition, has set up its own security forces, running virtually a state-within-a-state and fuelling the south’s independence movement. UN humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien said the warring parties and their outside backers should feel “deeply guilty” at driving a worsening conflict that has exposed millions of Yemenis civilians “to unfathomable pain and suffering” including 7m people now “on the cusp of famine” and more than 320,000 suspected cholera cases.

He urged the SC to “lean much more heavily and effectively on the parties, and those outside Yemen who are leading this policy and action.”

O’Brien also said suspected cholera cases have been reported in nearly all the country’s districts and at least 1,740 people have died. The $2.1 billion humanitarian appeal for Yemen is only 33 per cent funded, and the response to the cholera epidemic requires an additional $250m, of which just $47m has been received, he said.

“This cholera scandal is entirely man-made by the conflicting parties and those beyond Yemen’s borders who are leading, supplying, fighting and perpetuating the fear and fighting,” O’Brien said.

“Just for the sake of reaching all the millions with cholera vaccines, the people of Yemen need stability so we can reach them at all.”—AP