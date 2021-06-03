Yemen Ambassador remembers Zahid Malik

Ambassador of Yemen Motahar Alashabi during an interview with Pakistan Observer paid rich tributes and eulogized efforts of the late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Zahid Malik for his valuable role in “highlighting the plight of the Palestinians in his esteemed daily.”

I have been fortunate to meet Mr Malik on several occasions and always found him an upright man and a Friend of the Arab World, said the ambassador.

Zahid Malik, he said, carried out the cause of Palestinians in his newspaper and drew the world’s attention towards gross violations of Human Rights (HR) in the occupied territory committed by the occupying Israeli forces.

The Arab world is indebted to him for that, he said. The ambassador also commended Pakistan Observer for following Zahid Malik (late) footsteps saying it was our first and foremost duty to stand by the aggrieved and raise voice in their support.