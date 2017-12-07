Yemen after Saleh

ANALYSTS and commentators have rightly pointed out that killing of Ali Abdullah Saleh, the former Yemeni president, removes the country’s most important political figure for four decades from a complex equation that has plunged the Arab world’s poorest nation into conflict and sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. His death marks a dramatic shift three years into a war in a state of stalemate. It risks the conflict becoming even more intractable.

Saleh Abdullah had been accused of making efforts throughout his active life for consolidation of his hold on power or grab it again but it is also a consensus opinion that he was, perhaps, the only personality that could have helped resolve the on-going war in the country. It was because of this that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) reportedly approached him in his bid to seeking peaceful settlement of the conflict and he responded positively. And his plan to switch sides enraged his erstwhile allies Houthis, who killed him a few days back. Now his exiled son Ali Ahmed Saleh has vowed to lead anti-Houthi Movement and it is to be seen to what extent he succeeds in winning back the family’s influence in shaping the destiny of the country. Both Saleh and Houthis benefited from their four-year alliance as Saleh got Houthis manpower and firepower while Houthis gained from Saleh’s governing and intelligence networks. Now the war has hit a stalemate and it is difficult to say which side is winning but the conflict must wind up ending miseries and agonies of people of Yemen.

