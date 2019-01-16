Yellow vest movement

A protest-turned movement is the daily topic of the debate in France as it continues to hurt the second largest euro zone’s economy badly by putting life and property at stake. Protesters have chosen yellow vest jackets as a symbol of high-visibility. As per French law, since 2008, all French motorists are required to have yellow vest in vehicle for high-visibility, which these days, protesters wear to make their presence felt.

The unrest continues as the long list of the grievances of yellow vest protesters yet to meet its fate that includes President Macron’s resignation, increase in minimum wages, reintroduction of solidarity tax on wealth and lower fuel tax which earlier was the real cause of the protest. Recent news reports suggest that 60 per cent of the speed cameras of France are knocked out by the protestors, raising concern for more violent actions to take place. To this, authorities in position, more importantly President Mannuel Macron must give serious thought to the demands of the protesters as to ensure peace and prosperity of the French people before it gets too late to deal with.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

