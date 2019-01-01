AS 2018 is now behind us, a cursory glance on the developments taking place during the year would show that it was a year of restoration of peace and democratic stabilization. The year witnessed general election leading to peaceful democratic transition and consolidation of the gains that the armed forces achieved in their relentless struggle against the menace of extremism and terrorism. As a result of these two significant achievements, the country is set on the path of progress and development.

The nation owes a lot to the sacrifices and hard work of armed forces, Rangers, police and other law-enforcing agencies for accomplishing a task that was otherwise seen to be beyond the capacity of Pakistan to undertake because it involved monumental efforts, money and resolve. However, they have successfully demonstrated to the world that despite paucity of financial resources and lack of required level of technology, the country can tackle complicated challenges with determination and courage. Merger of FATA with the KP was one of the historic developments of the year that would go a long way in deciding the political and strategic future of the region. FATA had been centre of attention of not only Pakistan but the entire world community but mainly for wrong reasons of extremism, militancy, terrorism and haven for those engaged in smuggling and kidnapping for ransom. There had been demands since long for mainstreaming of the area with the rest of the country and after thorough interaction and consideration of different pros and cons it was decided by all stakeholders to merge it with the KP and the process is underway for its proper integration. Though there are voices against merger with the province and for creation of a separate province but neutral analysts believe this might be because the tribal Maliks were not ready to lose their perks and privileges that they had been enjoying since long. Credit also goes to Pakistan Army for creating conducive atmosphere for merger of FATA with the KP as it interacted aggressively with locals and brought them on one platform. The role of Director-General ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor has also been very important in this regard as he was the public face of the Herculean efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Army for this gigantic task of merger and mainstreaming. Apart from trying to mould the public opinion, DG ISPR also held a series of meetings with shopkeepers and businessmen and succeeded in removing their apprehensions and misgivings and their sincere cooperation meant acceleration in the process of mainstreaming. Another singular achievement of Pakistan Army is the successful pursuance of the epoch-making project of fencing of Pak-Afghan border aimed as part of government’s border management plan. The first phase of fencing in KP, spanning over 539 kilometres, has almost been completed despite stiff resistance and opposition by the Afghan side. Fencing and setting up of posts would help curb the tendency of free for all crossing, which created problems both for Pakistan and Afghanistan besides serving as a check on the menace of smuggling and drug trafficking. A similar project was also carried out along Balochistan’s border with Afghanistan and it has proved a major contributor to boosting security and safety of the people. Army has also been actively involved in infrastructure building in remote and formerly inaccessible areas of FATA and Balochistan. It is also establishing health and educational institutions in these areas and implementing plans for job provision including induction of local youth in Army. These are part of the long term measures designed to bring about a sustainable socio-economic change that could also transform the overall thinking in the area, leaving little scope for vested interests to operate and manipulate the situation to their advantage. FATA and Balochistan are also attracting attention of intelligence agencies of a number of countries that have their own designs and objectives to promote in the region. Our armed forces are successfully countering their activities as well and as a result there has been marked improvement in the overall law and order and security environment. The armed forces have also carried out thousands of intelligence based operations in other provinces especially in Karachi where the situation has dramatically improved. No doubt, there have been sporadic incidents in recent weeks but these are understandable because of political and geo-strategic environment. It is worth mentioning that the armed forces have done and are doing their job and it is now responsibility of the civil government to stabilize the gains by initiating a combination of measures for the purpose.

