This is a policy in the major education institute of Karachi, which is University of Karachi. A lot of the students are victim of this policy. Students can’t continue their studies if they fail to clear all the exams in the first attempt. There is no other option besides waiting for the next whole year and if the student wants to appear in supplementary exam they have to cancel their admission in the middle of the 4 years graduate program in order to be eligible to appear in supplementary exam.

Moreover, teachers are so arrogant that they don’t easily pass those students who have failed in any exam and then again they have to wait for another whole year.

This is a request to the Education Minister from thousands of students to save our (students) life as it is at stake. Please issue orders to eliminate this policy forever.

Jalil Ahmed

Karachi

