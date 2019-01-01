Year 2018 was the deadliest year for Kashmiris: Mushaal

Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization- wife of Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said the year 2018 was the deadliest year for Kashmiris as Indian forces have martyred more than 300 innocent people. She was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. The British Member of Parliament Lord Nazir was also with her on the occasion.

Mushaal said that Indian forces brutality against the Kashmiri has been increasing with the passage of time. The year 2018 was witnessed the deadliest year in a decade for Kashmiris as barbaric forces not only martyred more than 300 people-who were holding peaceful demonstration against the occupied forces- but also murdered the eight-year-old girl in January after raping. Apart from this, she revealed that more than 1000 women were also gang-raped in recent years.

She further said that besides killing of people, Indian forces suppressing the voice of Kashmiri leadership as her husband Chairman JKLF Yasin Malik and other leadership illegally detained by occupied forces. She said that government of Pakistan should arrange an all Parties conference on Kashmir issue in order to build international pressure on india and foreign minister should endorse the UN report about the atrocities from the European and other countries. She also asked the facebook administration not to suppress the voices of Kashmiris as raising voice against the indian brutalities is their right and no one can deprive from them. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp