Year 2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan, says COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that a momentous year was over and the year 2018 was of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally with monumental challenges.

“Challenges are convertible into opportunities. Part we have done, remaining we can, and shall do together, Inshaa Allah. Nothing can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” the COAS said in his new year message, according to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor.