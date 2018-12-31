Year 2018 ending on successful note

Operation Raddul Fassad

FATA merger is biggest achievement; Army created environment; Fencing put an end to blame game on Pakistan

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

The year 2018 is going to end on highly successful note with completion of first phase of fencing of Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a part of operation Raddul Fassad (RuF) and achievement of various other objectives since start of countrywide operation in February 2017.

The first critical phase of fencing spanning over 539 kilometers was to be completed by end of year 2018 out of which 462 kilometers have been done while remaining will be completed in few days. “Pak-Afghan border is a reality and it has changed paradigm of illegal border crossing,” an officer associated with the project said.

Overall planned fencing along Pak Afghan border was 2611 kilometers to be completed by the end of year 2020. “Till now 643 kilometers fencing on border including 462 kilometers in KP and 181 kilometers in Balochistan is completed,” the updated statistics revealed. A media team visiting Torkham was informed that a total of 843 border posts were planned out of which 233 have been completed while construction of 140 posts is underway.

Owing to effective physical and technical surveillance of border the illegal border crossing had been made impossible despite non cooperation from the Afghan authorities.

Operation Raddul-Fasaad was launched on February 22, 2017 with the aim of conduct of broad spectrum security counter terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective border security management, countrywide de-weaponisation and explosive control were additional cardinals of the effort. Pursuance of National Action Plan will be the hallmark of this operation.

Since February 22, 2017 some 75894 Intelligence Based Operations and Combing Operations have been conducted. In 2018 as many as 45764 operations were conducted. Major achievements of RuF also include Fata merger while Fata Youth Jirga elders also met COAS. The COAS also visited South Waziristan on August 29, 2018.

Spokesman of Tehrik-e-Taliban Ehsanullah Ehsan surrendered and Sufi Muhammad called actions of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan un-Islamic and unlawful. During 2018 a total of 2933 ceasefire violations were reported whereas a total of 355 casualties were reported including 55 A massive surge in ceasefire violation was observed from 2014 to 2018 that is 315 to 2933. Similarly, number of causalities also swelled from 2014 to 2018 that is 107 (20 martyred and 87 injured) to 355 (55 martyred and 300 injured). Number of terrorist incidents per month reduced from 8 (average) in 2013 to 1-2 in 2017 and 2018.

Reduction in Violence Trend of civilian casualties varied from 2003 to 2018 with most civilian casualties in March 2011 (432) and January 2013 (414). The overall number reduced from 140 in 2003 to 80 casualties in 2018. Fencing and Posts: Overall planned fencing was 2611 Km out of which 643 km fencing has been done. In KP and erstwhile Fata planned fencing was 1343 km out of which 462 km fencing has been done. In Balochistan planned fencing was 1268 km out of which 182 km has been done.

A total of 843 border posts were planned out of which 235 completed and construction of 140 posts is in progress. Speedy socio-eco development activity also took place to transcend benefits across Balochistan. As such major projects include Gwadar Desalination Plant, Road Turbat – Bule, Cadet College Awaran, NUST Campus Quetta, Cadet College Gwadar announced by COAS.

Overall trend shows reduction in target killings up to 97 % (from 1762 in 2003 to 5 in 2018), terrorism reduced up to 99 % (from 330 in 2003 to 2 in 2018), extortion cases reduced up to 96% (from 2113 in 2003 to 7 in 2018) and kidnapping cases decreased up to 93 % (from 303 in 2003 to 27 in 2018). In Fata 816 projects executed in overall ambit of Rs 78 billion (US $709 million) since 2009.

As Communication Network is concerned, more than 800 kms constructed reducing the travelling time up to one third. Roads include Peshawar – Landi Kotal – Torkham, Khyber Jandola Tunnel. In Miranshah a total 493 projects were initiated benefitting three million people including: Pine Nut Processing Plant, Wana Agri Park, Wana Apropos Education Sector 231 projects were initiated, including three functional Cadet Colleges. Major contribution also include APS Parachinar Cadet College Wana, Govt College of Technology, Khar (Bajaur), Vocational Training Institute, Booni, Chitral while a total 42 health projects were launched including five major hospitals creating 5384 Jobs, benefiting 1.3 million people.

There has been manifold increase in Trade Activities while due to improved security situation, number of Check Posts in KP reduced in 2018 (331) as compared to 2013 (469). 29.5 % reduction (138 check posts) in check posts has been done during 2016-2018. Meanwhile prior to initiation of Karachi operation in 2014, Karachi ranked 6th in World’s Mega cities and capitals with Higher Crime Index. In first half of 2018 it ranked 60th after launch of Karachi operation.

