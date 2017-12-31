With 2017 having ended, how will we see this roller-coaster year? This year saw the population census being held after a long gap of 19 years; President Trump asking us to do more, but COAS/ Foreign Office rebutting this statement that no more. It was the year of accountability: decisions by the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif and his children (Panama Leaks), Ishaq Dar and PTI’s Jehangir Tareen; Imran Khan cleared for providing money-trail of his Bani Gala house. In sports, Pakistan won the Champions T-20 (cricket) Trophy, and Gaddafi-Stadium, Lahore saw the return of international cricket after ten years. A lack of a stable political system and good governance (selfish political parties, a weak bureaucracy, poor accountability, weak economy due to a high level of foreign debt (Rs 120,000 per head), are all influencing Pakistan’s political stability.

If the Watergate Scandal (President Nixon had to resign in 1973) did not affect USA’s governance then Panama Gate should not affect democracy in Pakistan. Our armed forces are second to none, which has almost eliminated terrorism in its territory through the successful Operation Radd-ul-Fasad. Next year (2018) should see general election held on time in July, the end of political uncertainty and load-shedding. Our military and economy is on a firm standing, but we should reduce dependency on IMF for financial assistance. CPEC should further strengthen Pakistan’s economic standing in the future. To counter US and Indian threats, the civilian and military leadership should be on the same page and we should control corruption, improve our economy and conduct a unified foreign policy with Parliament’s strong backing.

SAAD MAQBOOL BHATTY

Islamabad

