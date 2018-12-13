YDA’s strike at Sheikh Zayed Hospital continues

The OPD of Sheikh Zayed Hospital has turned virtually non-functional as the Young Doctors Association’s strike enters its fifth day on Wednesday.

The YDA is on strike for their demands of the restoration of services of their fellow doctors and construction of new hostels in the government hospitals all over the province.

The strike has forced patients coming all over the province and city to go to other hospitals for treatment, meanwhile, the hospital administration has maintained its role of silent spectator over the entire fiasco.

The patients have said that the non-provision of required medical facilities has given them severe mental distress, as in the tussle between the authorities and the YDA they are the ones who are at the receiving end.

The YDA has threatened to stage a sit-in at the Kanal road today if their demands are not accepted by the provincial government.—INP

