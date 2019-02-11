YDA strike to go province-wide if BBH MS not restored

Rawalpindi

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Chairman Dr Shoaib Tarrar Monday said the association would spread its protest demonstrations across the province if Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) medical superintended was not restored.

Addressing a protest demonstration here at BBH, he demanded the Punjab government to cancel the BBH MS suspension order.

On call of the YDA of Allied Hospitals, young doctors from three government-run hospitals held a demonstration in the BBH premises.

Talking to APP, Tarrar said the notification of BBH MS suspension had caused a great unrest among the young doctors and we demanded provincial government to restore him immediately.

The doctors were led by YDA Holy Family Hospital (HFH) President Dr Ashfaq Niazi and District Headquarters Hospital President Dr Shahid Fida. “We would spread our protest demonstration if our demand is not met”, he threatened.—APP

