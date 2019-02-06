YDA stages protest against BBH MS suspension

Rawalpindi

Young doctors from three government-run hospitals Wednesday protested against suspension of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Medical Superintended (MS) Dr Tariq Niazi.

On the call of Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Allied Hospitals, over 300 doctors including para–medical staff held a demonstration in the premises of BBH.

Carrying placards inscribing their demands, the doctors chanted slogans to restore MS immediately.

The doctors were led by YDA BBH President Dr Rana Mohammad Azeem, Holy Family Hospital President Dr Ashfaq Niazi and District Headquarters Hospital President Dr Shahid Fida.

Talking to APP, Azeem said the notification of BBH MS suspension on Monday caused a great unrest among young doctors and “we demanded provincial government to cancel the orders of suspension.”

“We would spread our protest demonstrations if our demands are not met,” he added. The additional charge of BBH MS had been given to Dr Samina Shaheen in addition to her duties till the arrival of regular incumbent, the notification said.—APP

