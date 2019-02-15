YDA continues protests across all Govt hospitals for third day

The protests of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has continued across all government hospital of Sindh including Karachi for the third consecutive day, creating more troubles for the people.

According to details, YDA’s protests which began across Sindh on Wednesday has continued for the third day today (Friday).

The new series of protests by the doctors is over non-issuance of a notification regardings increase in their salaries and other allowances.

YDA protestors said that the protest will continue till the physicians in Sindh get equivalent salaries, health allowance, insurance, service structure and other perks to the house officers in Punjab and KP.

Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and operation theatres remained closed in Karachi’s Jinnah, Civil, Lyari General hospitals while patients were facing difficulties in receiving medical treatment in different government hospitals across Sindh following protests of physicians.

YDA protestors claimed that Sindh information advisor Murtaza Wahab had assured for increments in salaries and allowances but implementation was not made by the provincial authorities.

Two people; a woman and an infant have lost their lives after not being treated on time by the on-strike doctors.

Earlier yesterday (Thursday), a six-month-old baby in Sukkur lost his life after not being treated by any doctor, as they were on their strike.

Father of the baby ‘Murtaza’ who was suffering from high fever, quoted that he called the doctors when the baby got into a critical condition but no one came for the aid. Doctors refused to treat the baby due to being on strike.

Moreover, a woman in Karachi lost her life due to same reason.—INP

