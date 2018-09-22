YDA boycotts OPDs across Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Young Doctors Association on Saturday observed strike over appalling harassment incident in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zaid Hospital. Police have lodged rape attempt case against accused.

On the other hand, YDA has closed Out Patient Departments in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other cities in the province. The association has announced to continue protest till doctors protection bill is not passed.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had suspended hospital’s principal and medical superintendent for their lack of competence after an incident of sexual assault on a lady doctor took place in the hospital’s premises.

