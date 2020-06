Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced sit-ins and demonstrations starting tomorrow over the government’s ‘failure’ to resolve their issues.

In a press conference by YDA leaders and office-bearers, Dr Faheem Gardezi, the president of the body’s AJK chapter, warned that if the demands of the doctors and other healthcare professionals were not met in two days, there would a sit-in at the Azad Kashmir Assembly gate.