Yayvo Cricket Festival starts on Feb 15

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Yayvo.com, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform is all set to launch ‘Yayvo Cricket Festival’ starting from February 15, 2018. This was communicated at a press conference held at a local hotel in Karachi on February 07, 2018.

The press conference was arranged to announce the launch of the month-long cricket Yayvo Cricket Festival and Yayvo.com’s exclusive partnership with Karachi Kings. Yayvo will also offer a host of discounted offers along with kits, shirts, jerseys and other Karachi Kings merchandise exclusively. Tickets for the PSL matches being in Pakistan will be sold online by Yayvo.com and TCS, Pakistan’s leading express and logistics service provider.

Babar Azam, Imad Waseem and other players of Karachi Kings were there to grace and add star power to the event.

President, and CEO, TCS Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd, M. A. Mannan, CEO, Yayvo.com, Salman Hassan, CEO, ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal and CEO, Karachi Kings, Tariq Wasi addressed the media at a press conference.

President and CEO TCS Holdings, M. A. Mannan said, “We thank PSL and Karachi Kings for placing its trust in our ability to manage a delicate task. We were aware of the issues that cricket fans had to face in the recent past to get tickets and made sure to provide them relief. TCS has always taken challenging tasks head-on in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well.” Expressing his views about the partnership, CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal said, “We are excited to be a part of this initiative. Karachi Kings is Karachi’s very own team and I am hopeful that they will reach the finals this time.”