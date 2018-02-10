Yayvo.com, Karachi Kings Merchandise Partnership for PSL 3

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Kings and Yayvo.com joined hands for Karachi Kings official merchandise partnership for the PSL season 3. The exclusive line up of Karachi Kings merchandise will be available from 9th February 2018 on Yayvo.com ready to be delivered to the customers across Pakistan.

Yayvo.com, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform is all set to launch ‘YayvoCricketFestival’ starting from February 15, 2018. This was communicated at a press conference held at a local hotel in Karachi on February 07, 2018.

The press conference was arranged to announce the launch of the month-long #YayvoCricketFestival18 and Yayvo.com’s exclusive merchandise partnership with Karachi Kings. Yayvo will offer a host of discounted offers along with kits, shirts, jerseys and other Karachi Kings merchandise exclusively.

Tickets for the PSL Matches being held in Pakistan will be sold online by Yayvo.com and TCS, Pakistan’s leading express and logistics service provider.

Babar Azam, Imad Waseem, Tabish khan, SaifullahBangash, Hasan Mohsinand other players of Karachi Kings were there to grace and add star power to the event.

When Captain Imad Waseem was asked how he intends to manage Shahid Afridi, he accurately repliedthat “We all are professional players,and so is Shahid Afridi. He knows his responsibilities well,and that makes my job easier.” He further said that “We will give our best and try hardest to win but we cannot guarantee to win the trophy. What we can guarantee is to give the toughest competition to all competing teams.”

We asked Babar Azam about his preparations for PSL 2018. He repliedthat” We are continuing our last year’s rigorous exercises and team building routines with some changes.”

When asked that he is Lahore born but plays from Karachi, which team does his family support? He laughingly replied that, “whichever team I am playing, my family supports them.”