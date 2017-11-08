Yayvo.com, JGI to launch purchase protection plan for online customers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a strategic collaboration aimed at driving wider digital inclusion in Pakistan, Yayvo.com, the fastest growing eCommerce store in Pakistan and owned by TCS, with Jubilee General Insurance, one of the fastest growing insurance providers has signed an agreement to launch a Purchase Protection Plan for all online customers.

The two teams recently met at the JGI Karachi Head Office where the agreement was signed. With this initiative, Yayvo aims to provide an insurance service on several products to its customers. The plan also brings together other areas of insurance such as the distribution of Retail insurance, Health, Travel, Home, White Goods and Motor Insurance products.

“We’re very excited to announce this strategic alliance and are looking forward to bringing this service online for all our customers very soon,” said Salman Hasan, CEO of TCS ECOM Private Limited.

The arrangement will open doorways for making insurance purchase convenient for the Pakistani consumers by utilizing one of the most trustworthy online e-commerce platforms.

On this occasion, Mr. Tahir Ahmed, MD and CEO of Jubilee General commented, “The future of eCommerce in Pakistan is very bright and being the pioneer in this field, Jubilee General plans to build on its relationship with Yayvo to protect the lifestyles of online buyers.”