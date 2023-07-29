Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed today across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala. Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram on Friday, Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala. In the Federal Capital the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah took out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 which passed through its traditional route and terminated at the same place. The main procession of the 9th of Muharram in Lahore started from Pandu Street, Islampura, in which mourners are paying their respects to the martyrs of Karbala. In Karachi, The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park. The procession, after following its traditional route through Old Numasih, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road and Bolton Market, culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.