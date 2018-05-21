Yates extends overall lead with third Giro stage win

Sappada

Britain’s Simon Yates soloed to a third victory within a week on the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday to extend his overall race lead.

But Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who won on Saturday’s Monte Zoncolan summit finish, lost more time on the 176km Dolomites stage from Tolmezzo to Sappada.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates launched his attack 17km from the finish line and held on to add to his previous victories on the ninth stage at Gran Sasso and 11th at Osimo.He crossed the line 40 seconds ahead of a group led by Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, with Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands in third.Defending champion Dumoulin is second overall but drops to more than two minutes behind Yates ahead of Monday’s final rest day, which will be followed by a time-trial at Rovereto on Tuesday.

Briton Froome dropped from fifth to seventh overall and is now more than five minutes behind 25-year-old ‘King of the Mountains’ Yates.—APP