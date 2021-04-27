Yasra Rizvi expecting her first child

Yasra Rizvi and her husband are expecting their first child, congratulations and best wishes have been pouring in for the couple.

The Churails star announced the good news on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump and a clever pun, “To deliver or not to deliver,”.

She then inserted another picture to make sure everybody knew she was about to become a mum.

“I’m waiting for the monitor to arrive. P.S.: half the fight is waiting, and diligence is the best way to win! ”

After which the actor was lavished with love and best wishes from fellow colleagues, friends, and fans.

The actor was chastised by the public when she married her husband Abdul Hadi who is far younger than the actress. Rizvi used social media to shut down haters after the pair married in 2016, calling her spouse “one of a kind.”

We congratulate the happy couple and wish them all the best with their future life.

