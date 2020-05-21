Yasmin warns against laxity regarding dengue SOPs

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government will not accept any laxity and the district administration must ensure implementation of the dengue SOPs in letter and spirit.

She was chairing a Cabinet Committee meeting on dengue control at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Besides Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, the meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Commissioner, Director General Rescue and senior officials whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from all districts joined via video link.

The minister reviewed the arrangements made for the prevention and control of dengue in Punjab. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Usman Younis apprised the chair of the steps taken in Punjab in the current season for the control of dengue.

The minister said, “We are already facing a dangerous corona pandemic yet we are making sure that all out efforts are made to control epidemics and infectious diseases. On our part, the government is utilizing all resources, however, I request all people to follow preventive guidelines. I assure you that the government will not leave you alone.”