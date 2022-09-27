Yasmin reviews health facilities, vows to improve healthcare

Inaugurates latest MRI machine at Jinnah hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the latest Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Jinnah Hospital and also reviewed its functioning.

Jinnah hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan, Ejaz Gohar and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin appreciated all those who made efforts for ensuring the facility of latest MRI machine in the hospital.

Talking to the media, she said that development works were being completed in all public hospitals of the province. She said that 23 big government hospitals were being constructed in Punjab and 11 hospitals were for mother and childcare.

The minister said that all out efforts were being made to improve the condition of all public sector hospitals in the province besides provision of free medicines.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in which Member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh, Deputy Secretary Development Nurul Ain Qureshi, CEO Chakwal and Mian Zahid ul Rahman participated. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the health facilities for the people of Chakwal during the meeting. Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Irshad Ahmad and Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the government hospitals are being upgraded to provide better health facilities to the people of Chakwal.

The hospital is being upgraded in Tehsil Talagang. There are two Tehsil Headquarters level hospitals in Tehsil Talagang. A central oxygen system is being installed in City Hospital Talagang.

The construction of Cardiac Center and Trauma Center for the up gradation of City Hospital Talagang is included in the Annual Development Scheme 2022-23.

The civil work in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and City Hospital Talagang will be completed by May 2023. City Hospital Talagang is improving the parking system.

Tehsil HQ Hospital Talagang and City Hospital Talagang are meeting the shortage of doctors in Talagang.