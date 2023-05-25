Yasmin Rashid to stand with PTI

At the time when under stress PTI stalwarts are saying goodbye to former prime minister Imran Khan in the aftermath of May 9 incidents, former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has vowed to stand with the embattled political party.

“I am standing with the party and will continue to do the same in the future”, she said while talking to the newsmen during her appearance before the anti-terrorism court. She was brought to the ATC on completion of three-day physical remand.

Rejecting the Police request for physical remand for further investigation, the court sent the former health minister on 14 days judicial remand. Dr Yasmin Rashid, known as iron lady in the medical community and political circle, was booked on the charges of violent attack on Jinnah House Lahore on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises.

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former federal minister Ali Zaidi, former Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed have also refused to part ways with Imran Khan.

However, known stalwarts like former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Aamer Kiyani, Shireen Mazari, and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan have left the party. PTI general secretary and former federal minister Assad Umar has stepped down as party office bearer and core committee member.

He, however, has announced to continue affiliation with the PTI as a party worker