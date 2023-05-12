Yasmin Rashid, Shireen Mazari arrested

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD/ – PTI female leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Shireen Mazari have been arrested by police in the nationwide crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to a party statement, former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody late at Thursday – Friday night.

Similarly, the Islamabad police raided Mazari’s house during the early hours of Friday. Her arrest comes after a series of arrests of several other PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

All of these leaders other than Imran Khan were arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).