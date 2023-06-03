Yasmin Rashid discharged in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – Senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid has been discharged in the Jinnah House vandalism case as court ordered the her immediate releas

Judge Abher Gul Khan takes her up her pleas and issued the order after arguments. In its order, the court said “perusal of record shows that neither Dr Yasmin Rashid is nominated in the FIR nor involved through supplementary statement and she was summoned in the case on the disclosure of a co-accused which has no evidentiary value in the eye of the court.”

The court also maintained that investigators could not find an incriminating material against former Punjab minister.

Earlier this month, Rashid was re-arrested hours after being released from jail on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). Lahore police reached the Services Hospital in the late hours of Saturday to arrest Yasmeen Rashid in a case of vandalism registered against her at the Sarwar Road police station.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was moved from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital after her health deteriorated prior to her release from jail. She was receiving treatment at VIP Block C of Services Hospital.

PTI lamented crackdown, Yasmin’s detention

As the senior politician walks free from jail, former ruling party decried that she was kept behind bars for 24 days in a fake case. A post shared on official Twitter handles said Dr Yasmin Rashid is an elderly woman with cancer who spent her entire life as a doctor saving people’s lives.

بہادر ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد !

pic.twitter.com/IyWiZA3czi — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 3, 2023

Dozens of PTI leaders including Dr Yasmin were held amid widespread crackdown following the attacks on civil, and military installations.

Imran Khan and his close aides have had a tough few weeks. As over 100 leaders deserted embattles Imran Khan, thousands of his supporters are in still in custody facing trials.