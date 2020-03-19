Yasmin opens telemedicine department at KEMU

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Telemedicine Department at King Edward Medical University here on Thursday.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital, Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Tahir Khalil, Professor Bilqis Shabbir, Professor Dil Awez, Professor Asghar Naqi, Professor Rana Arshad, Professor Ejaz Hussain, Dr Fawad Karim, Tariq Irfan and Professor Haroon Hamid were present at the occasion.

Paying rich tribute to Professor Khalid Masood Gondal for making the unit functional within just 10 hours, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Telemedicine Department is one of a kind initiative that will provide expert advice to the public in medical emergencies like Corona Pandemic. Dr Yasmin Rashid further said: “The Telemedicine Department will provide medical advice from morning 8:00 am to 8: 00 pm and 12 professors and assistant professors have been deputed to provide medical advice to patients. People can take advice on diseases including COVID-19 from experts through skype and mobile.

Expert advice on medicine, surgery, paediatrics, orthopaedics, Pulmonologist, ENT and other diseases is available. I express great appreciation for Professor Khalid Masood Gondal for taking a great initiative and making Telemedicine a reality at the KEMU.