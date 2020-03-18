Yasmin for joint efforts against coronavirus

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the preparations and arrangements for COVID-19 at Tertiary Care Hospitals of Punjab in a meeting at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Depart here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Sardar Al Fareed, Professor Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, and renowned cardiologist professor Saqib Shafi.

The minister reviewed the arrangements at Tertiary Care facilities of Punjab. presentations and briefings were given to the Health Minister on the arrangements in the hospitals.

She said all developments are being shared on regular basis with the stakeholders. “Duty doctors are taking good care of suspected patients and providing health care services as per SOPs.

We work in collaboration with the relevant departments and joint strategy is being implemented to combat corona threat in Punjab. People must not plan unnecessary travels and must stay at their home. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally supervising the measures to contain corona in Punjab,” the minister said.