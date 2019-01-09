Yasmin concerned over high neonatal mortality rate

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Prof. Yasmin Rashid while showing her deep concern over high neonatal mortality rate in Pakistan reiterated that solid initiatives were being introduced in Punjab with strong political ownership. She was talking to a delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Senior Health Financing Specialist Matthew Jowett who called on here today. “Neonatal mortality rate was very high in Pakistan as compared to other regional states” regretted the Minister.

“Present government was trying to improve health governance. Reduction in high death rate during the pregnancies was one of our top priorities and for the first time in the history of state of the art ‘Mother & Child’ hospitals would be established in five districts and at provincial metropolis as well” she said.

