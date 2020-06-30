Yasmin advises people to visit govt hospitals Separate outdoors for Covid-19 patients set up

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government has set up separate outdoor facilities for corona patients at the government hospitals. People can visit these outdoors freely and easily. She said people should not hesitate to visit the government hospitals.

She was chairing a high-level meeting to review the facilities in the outdoor of hospitals, status of Covid-19 patients and facilities on Monday at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary SHME Amir Ghazi, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammaul, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, MS General Hospital Dr. Mehmud Salahuddin, MS Services Hospital Dr. Iftikhar, MS Ganga Ram Dr. Ehtesham, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil.

The minister took an update on the facilities in outdoors of government hospitals, preparations and measures for the Covid-19 patients and strategy for future. The vice-chancellors and the MS shared the details of their respective institutions, data of patients and treatment and suggestions for further improvements.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the outdoor facility at Expo Center is available 24 hours. At the Mayo Hospital, corona outdoor has been set up at the Hepatitis Clinic. Routine services like ENT, Eye, Dermatology and Dentistry will continue to function as normal. The routine outdoors have been kept separate from corona outdoor. All the MSs must ensure proper disinfection of the outdoor facilities.