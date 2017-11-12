Yasmeen Raja visits families of martyred youth in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, along with a party delegation visited Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the families of three youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Yasmeen Raja paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. She said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

She said, “The state terrorism by India in Kashmir makes our resolve stronger that for our survival we will have to fight the foreign occupation with determination.”—KMS