Yasmeen Raja leads anti-India protest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a protest demonstration led by Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM) Chairperson Yasmeen Raja was staged in Drabgam area of Pulwama district against the killings of three youth by Indian troops in the area on Monday.

The protesters carrying Pakistani flags raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Yasmeen Raja while addressing the mourners denounced the forces’ action. She deplored that the global rights bodies, activists, and Indian civil society members had turned a blind eye to the killings in the occupied territory.

Earlier, Yasmeen Raja along with a party delegation visited the residence of martyr Sameer Ahmed Butt at Drabgam and offered condolences with his family members.

The delegation also paid tributes to two other youth, Shahid Ashraf Dar and Aaqib Ahmed who were martyred by the troops in Drabgam.—KMS