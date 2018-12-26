Yasmeen, others issued contempt notices by SC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dissolved the newly-formed board of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and issued contempt notices to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the provincial chief secretary, and the secretary and additional secretary health asking why the board was formed without the apex court’s approval.

The chief justice complained that Supreme Court had asked that it be provided all names suggested for the board, but that was not done.

“The board was notified without the Supreme Court’s approval,” he noted. “The respondents are directed to respond to the contempt notices within two days.”

