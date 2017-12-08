Yasir wishes to play against Kohli, return to T20 and ODI squads

Lahore

Pakistani leg-break bowler Yasir Shah has expressed his wish to play against Indian skip-per Virat Kohli, and put up a stellar performance for his side in Test and One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The 31-year-old has recently broken Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of fastest 150 Test wickets and needs 35 wickets in seven matches to become the fastest to reach 200.

Talking to reporters, Shah said he is working on his googly and flipper and is very hopeful to register another record in his name.

“I try to perform in every match I play for my coun-try and I am very hopeful to become the fastest to get 200 Test wickets,” he said.

Shah praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for prioritising fitness of players and introducing Yoyo test.

“I have come from Swabi and did not have many facilities for fitness. Therefore, I couldn’t achieve the set target but later, when I gave the fitness test, I cleared it,” he said.

The bowler who helped Pakistan win their first ever Test series in West Indies said the addition of young blood has increased the competition for a permanent place in the national team. He also praised 19-year-old Shadab Khan on his performance.

“I always feel happy to see him performing for Pakistan in ODIs and T20s and believe that he will take some time to start performing in Test matches as well.”

Shah played his second match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy for SNGPL on Wednesday in Karachi and will soon leave to play Twenty20 Big Bash League. “I am going for Big Bash, and hopefully I will per-form well and make a comeback in the national squad,” he said.