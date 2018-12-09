Yasir thanks PM, ISPR for sending congratulatios

Lahore

Yasir Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and military spokesman Major General Asfi Ghafoor for sending congratulatory messages to him for becoming fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in test cricket. He used Twitter account to express gratitude for the love he received from fans in Pakistan and around the world.

Yasir Shah ? @Shah64Y I am humbled & honored to receive this love from people in Pakistan & around the world. Special thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI and @OfficialDGISPR for their messages. This one is for my Ammi Ji and I am grateful to everyone who played a vital role in this Journey. #PakistanZindabad 6,940 1:09 PM – Dec 9, 2018 ‘Special thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI and @OfficialDGISPR for their messages,’ said he.

He also posted a picture which he said is dedicated to his mother, and after thanking everyone who played a vital role in his journey the leg spinner concluded his post with ‘Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)’ slogan.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets on Thursday, breaking an 82-year-old record and putting Pakistan within sight of a series win in the third and final Test against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of New Zealand’s second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests set against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp