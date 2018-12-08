Yasir Shah shines

The smart feat of taking 200 wickets in just 33 tests by Yasir Shah is an encouragement for young leg-spinners. Breaking 82 years old record is another feather in the cap of Yasir Shah and an honour for Pakistan. If given opportunities our players can grow tall in all fields.

The sportsman Prime Minister must pay attention to this side besides eggs & chicken manoeuvre. Hockey, boxing, athletics are the most neglected sports at this time in Pakistan.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp