Yasir says smart class system to revolutionise education

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that modern technology is important for the enhancement of quality education and Punjab government is taking various measures in this regard.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Smart Classrooms in Educational Institutions” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Audio Visual and digital signage Wasif Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood from UET also spoke on the occasion while LCCI former Presidents Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Sohail Lashari, Former Vice President Kashid Anwar, Executive Committee Member Fiaz Haider, Yasir Khursheed, Arshad Khan and a large number of people attended the seminar.

The Minister said that the Smart class management system can help us provide quality education to the remote area of Punjab where we do have problem of teaching faculty but we have good internet connectivity there. He said that with this internet facility we can provide live lecture delivery and online interaction through smart class to overcome quality faculty problems over there. He said that if viable solutions are available, the ministry will recommend it to the government for implementation. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Smart Classroom Solution is a technology oriented e-Learning system that creates unmatched interest and excitement both in teaching and learning. He said that the teachers and trainers are greatly assisted through such solutions as these are time-saving as well as very interactive. For the students, these solutions are interesting and make learning much easy and long-lasting.

He said that in today’s modern world, Universities and Colleges not only compete in terms of size of their campuses and quality of their faculty members but also contest with regard to having state-of-the-art Smart Classroom facilities. It is needless to mention that by way of adding up such kind of facilities in campuses, we can introduce innovative teaching tools and improve the visualization and creativity of the students.