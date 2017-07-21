Yasir keen to make a comeback to one-day format

Islamabad

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has expressed his intent to capture his spot in the one-day set up of the national team. “My objective is to perform well in whichever format I am asked to play in,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion website.

“The idea is to put in my best effort for Pakistan. To achieve that, I will aim to bowl the best I can in every league or domestic tournament so that the selectors can take note and pick me for the national team”, he said.

Though the 31-year-old has performed well in the longer format of the game, he has not been able to cement his place in the ODI format. He has been successful in Test cricket since his 2014 debut, however has not been able to gain the same the same success in the 50-over format, taking just 18 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 42.55.

“It is my wish to make a comeback in the one-day format and I am trying hard to achieve that aim,” he added.

Yasir also said that the absence of retired skipper Misbah-ul- Haq would be sorely felt, given the experience and professionalism he brought to the group.

“Misbah has played an important role in shaping my career. He has been like an elder brother for me and his guidance wasn’t only limited to the time we were all playing cricket, but he even took care of all the players like a sibling in matters off the field as well.

“There were many occasions when we were late coming back to the team hotel and he would sit us down and explain to us in a mature and calm manner about what was expected from us as cricketers,” he said.

“This is the type of guidance I got from him and this is important as younger players can make mistakes, but he handled all of us really well and in such a calm manner,” Yasir added.—APP